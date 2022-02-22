Police searching for life convict who escaped during cleaning work

Vellore :

Bagayam police registered a case and are searching for a life convict who police said gave a slip while cleaning a premises.





The convict Nanda (27) alias Muthukumar of Kilvettuvanam in Anaicut taluk who murdered an old man on the road for refusing to give him liquor in 2018 was sentenced to life in 2019 by the Vellore fast track court and lodged in the Vellore Central Prison. On Monday a total of 21 convicts were taken to the jailers training school opposite the prison to clean up the premise following the prisons department planning to start a 5-day course for warders.





The convicts in addition to sprucing up the premises were also asked to clean the surroundings of weeds. Nanda was also used for this task. When the roll call of the convicts was taken during lunch, only 20 were present and a count revealed that Nanda who was missing had used the opportunity to escape. Efforts are on to nab him.



