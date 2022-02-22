RDO probe ordered into suicide of woman within 3 months of marriage

Vellore :

An RDO inquiry was ordered by Vellore Collector Kumaravel Pandian into the circumstances leading to the death of a married woman within three months of marriage on Monday. Police said that Aarthi (23) of Ammanankuttai in Vellore town was married to one Mohan of Arani in November last. The girl having no parents was brought up by her grandparents.





After marriage, the couple came to her grand parents house a few days ago and Mohan left after spending two days with his wife there. Later, Aarthi was shocked when Mohan issued a divorce notice to her. Anguished Arthi committed suicide at home by hanging herself. Her grandparents who saw this raised an alarm following which neighbours rushed Aarthi to hospital. But doctors declared her brought dead. Vellore south police registered a case and sent her body to the Vellore GMCH for post mortem and are investigating. As the girl’s death occurred within three months of marriage, the Collector ordered an RDO probe.



