10 kg crystal methamphetamine seized, 8 arrested in Thoothukudi

Madurai :

The ‘Q’ Branch police in Thoothukudi seized around 10 kg of crystal methamphetamine reportedly being smuggled to Sri Lanka, at Vembar seashore and arrested 8 persons. Police seized 10 kg of crystal methamphetamine, a stimulant used as a recreational drug from them, sources said.





A kilo of the drug was sold for Rs 3 crore illegally. Inspector of Police Vijay Anitha said, the seizure was made around 10 pm on Sunday based on a tip off. The contraband was found inside a boat, which has also been seized. The police found the contraband in five parcels. Among those arrested, Iruthayavas (45) of Keela Vaippar, in Vilathikulam taluk, is a habitual offender.





Others arrested are A King Ben (25), B Siluvai (44), R Ashwin (27), A Viniston (24), J Subash (26), S Kabilan (21) and C Simon alias Sukku (30), sources said.



