All eyes on results of TN urban polls as counting on Tuesday

Chennai :

All eyes are on the results of Tamil Nadu urban local body polls as the counting will start from 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The elections held on February 19.





Chief Election commissioner of Tamil Nadu, V. Palanikumar in a statement on Monday said that the commission has made elaborate arrangements at all the 268 counting centres in the state.





Palanikumar chaired a virtual session of the commission to review the arrangements for the counting of votes. This include installation of CCTV cameras, deployment of security personnel, electricity supply, network connectivity and other minor requirements.





The virtual meeting chaired by the Chief Election commission also discussed on the arrangements made for the counting of postal ballots, adhering to Covid-19 standard protocol, declaring the election results at the earliest as well as uploading the details. The meeting discussed issuing Certificate and arranging the first meeting of elected representatives on March 2.





Tamil Nadu State Election Commission Secretary, A. Sundaravalli, Commissioner of Town Panchayats, R. Selvaraj, Director of Municipal administration, P. Ponniah, several senior officials and district collectors were present in the virtual meeting.