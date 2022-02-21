AIADMK for more security at counting centres of urban polls ahead of counting

Chennai :

The counting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 22.





The party has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Election Observer stating that the DMK workers will create problems at the counting centres and that the ruling party cadres would reach the counting centres in large numbers.





It also said that the DMK workers might be armed, hence heavy police security is required for the counting centres.





Party legislators and former minister and party organising secretary, D Jayakumar also met with the Chief election observer of Tamil Nadu and handed over the memorandum regarding allocation of more security.





Former Minister and AIADMK legislator SP Velumani said that in Coimbatore where he is the party in charge, the DMK has reportedly given oral instructions to election officials and police officers to cooperate with the party workers deployed at the counting centres.









The former minister said: "The DMK will go to any extent to capture power and we have reliable and credible information that the party is planning major violence at the counting centres in Coimbatore district and oral instructions have already been given to the officials, including police officers, to cooperate with the DMK workers who will unleash violence."





The memorandum also suggested that the Chief Election Observer announce the results immediately which would be video graphed on the orders of the Madras High Court.





A senior AIADMK leader told IANS that the DMK workers would go to any extent to create unrest in the counting centres.