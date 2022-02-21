High Court quashes case filed against former minister Kadambur Raju

Chennai :

Justice M Nirmal Kumar granted the relief on hearing the petition preferred by the former information minister seeking direction to quash the cases booked by Nalantinpudhur police station.





Kadambur Raju prayed that he and his acquaintances had neither stopped nor threatened the election flying squad while the poll officers were involved in a vehicle checking the Kovilpatti Assembly constituency in March last year.





The petitioner also informed the judge that there was no altercation between him and the officers with the election flying squad. We had extended full cooperation to the flying squad to examine our vehicles, according to Raju.





On recording the submissions, the judge quashed the cases booked against the AIADMK leader under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of IPC.





The matter was about a complaint lodged by Mari Muthu, an election officer who filed a complaint against the then minister alleging that the minister and his supporters had not allowed him to discharge his duties on March 12, 2021.