Moderate showers expected in parts of Tamil Nadu for next 2 days

Moderate rain in one or two places in southern Tamil Nadu districts (Representative Image )

Chennai :

The Regional Meteorological Center on Monday, stated that the prevailing atmospheric downward circulation over the coastal areas of Kerala will lead to light to moderate rain in one or two places in southern Tamil Nadu districts on Monday.





In next 48 hours, light to moderate rain is expected adjacent to the Western Ghats and several districts, including Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari.





Southern districts and Delta districts, including Pudukottai, Tiruchy and Karaikal will receive light to moderate rain at one or two places on Wednesday. It is further expected to bring light to moderate rain in the coastal districts of South Tamil Nadu and at one or two places in Tenkasi district on Thursday.





The RMC stated that Coastal Districts of South Tamil Nadu and adjacent districts, along with delta districts, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore and Puduvai, Karaikal will receive light to moderate showers at one or two places on Friday.