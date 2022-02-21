Urban local body elections: Re-polling begins in 7 polling stations across Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Re-polling has begun in 7 polling stations in 4 districts, including Chennai, where allegations of malpractice were reported during the urban local body elections that were held on Saturday.





In Tamil Nadu, 21 local bodies, 138 municipalities and 489 municipalities went to the polls in a single phase. Although the SEC said that the election was peaceful and there were clashes between parties over complaints of fraudulent voting in some places, including Chennai.





There were problems, including breaking the voting machine and repairing the voting machine while entering the polling booth while drunk. The SEC has announced that re-polling will be held in 7 polling stations in 4 districts, including Chennai and Madurai which are facing various issues like this.





Accordingly, Washermenpet polling station (No. 1174) in the 51st ward of Chennai Corporation, Besant Nagar Odaikuppam polling station (No. 5059) in the 179th ward, polling station in the 17th ward of Madurai district Tirumangalam (No. 17W), Jayankondam municipality of Ariyalur district 16 Re-polling is taking place today in 7 polling booths in 5 wards namely, Polling Station in Ward (No. 16M, 16W) and Polling Station (No. 57M, 57W) in Ward 25, Tiruvannamalai Municipality, Tiruvannamalai District.









Re-registration is scheduled to take place from 7 am to 6 pm. Only those with Covid symptoms and victims will be allowed to vote for the last one hour, ie from 5 pm to 6 pm.





In this situation, the turnout in Jayankondam Ward No. 16 in 2 polling stations is 9% as of 9 am. According to the State Election Commission, 16.35% of the votes have been cast in the by-elections to be held in 2 polling stations in Thiruvannamalai ward 25 till 9 am.