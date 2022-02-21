Be alert, OPS tells agents on counting process

Chennai :

As counting of the votes for urban local body elections will take place on February 22, AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday told his party agents to be alert on various aspects, including instructing them to assemble before 6 am.





In a statement, he urged the cadre to ensure all the preparations for counting of votes were in place properly. He also asked them to ensure that the seal in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were intact. Panneerselvam asked his party cadre to make sure whether postal ballots were counted first before opening the EVMs.





The AIADMK leader also appealed to his party cadre to monitor that the votes were counted one ward at a time. He said that if there were any other discrepancies with regard to the counting of votes, the party functionaries should immediately lodge complaints with the election officials.



