Repolling in 7 stations today

Chennai :

In Chennai Corporation area, the repolling would be in a booth in Washermenpet under Ward 51 and another polling station Odaikuppam-Besant Nagar in Ward 179. Two polling stations each in Jayamkondam and Tiruvannamalai municipalities and a booth in Tirumangalam Muncipality would again go for the polls, a TNSEC release said.





The main opposition AIADMK, in a complaint on Sunday to the SEC, had alleged violence by DMK and demanded repolling in some of the wards.The repolling in the 7 polling stations would be from 7 am to 6 pm on February 21.

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission on Sunday ordered repolling on February 21 in seven polling stations falling under Chennai and 3 other districts.