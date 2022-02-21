AIADMK cadre protest as CCTVs go off in EVM room

Coimbatore :

More than 200 members of AIADMK and independent candidates held a protest in front of a counting centre at Elampillai in Salem on Sunday as CCTVs went off due to some technical snag there.





The CCTVs blacked out at around 11 pm on Saturday and didn’t resume functioning till Sunday night. This incident triggered a protest by opposition party members, who alleged that the police and election officials may allow the ruling party members to rig EVMs.





EVMs from Elampillai, Attayampatti and Mallur town panchayats have been kept in the strong room of Elampillai Government Girls High School. As the CCTVs failed to function, the police barred entry for all party agents resulting in a protest. As tension prevailed, police have been deployed.





In another poll related incident, the Coimbatore city police booked four AIADMK workers for distributing Rs 2,000 tokens to the electorate on the polling day in Singanallur area.