Will attend victory rallies in person: Stalin

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday reiterated that he would attend the victory rallies in all districts after the urban local body elections get over.





Attributing his virtual campaign to COVID restrictions imposed by the government, Stalin, speaking at party deputy organising secretary ‘Anbagam’ Kalai’s family wedding in the city, said, “Some people said that I had completed the campaign through virtual meetings because I did not have the courage to meet the people.”





“I engaged in the virtual campaign because of the restrictions announced by the government for COVID. Hence, I did not visit (the people) directly, ” Stalin justified, before asserting that he would visit all districts to attend the victory rallies after the urban local body elections, as was promised during the virtual campaign.





Recalling his inspection during the floods late last year, Stalin said, “I would like to tell something to people who ask me why I did not hit the campaign trail. When I visited people during the floods, they asked me not to come and take care of my health. People treat me with such care.”





The Chief Minister’s absence in the campaign trail also became a subject of debate in the run-up to the just-concluded civic polls, as Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the CM of not engaging in a direct campaign to avoid meeting people. Stalin had even clarified during the campaign that his tour could contribute to unnecessary crowding and disrupt the campaign of his party functionaries as well.





The CM, who is also the DMK chief, had instead deputed all his top leaders to the campaign.



