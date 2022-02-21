Kodai packed in off-season surge

Madurai :

After years of COVID restrictions, Kodaikanal was packed with tourists this weekend as the famous hill station in Dindigul district witnessed a good turnout. Almost all roads and picnic areas saw increasing traffic in the hill station, where the tourists enjoyed a pleasant weather.





Several spots were crowded as tourism picked up, much to the delight of stakeholders. A Robin, tourist guide, said after polling is over, several people started traveling up to this hill station since Saturday noon.





Normally, these days are dull season in the tourism reliant economy of Kodaikanal, but since many wanted to relax after the recent polling, the hill station is abuzz. “We are keenly waiting for the next season in coming April, the time when summer vacation peaks,” he said.





Robin speaking to DT Next stressed upon the need for promoting tourism at Kookal waterfalls. According to sources in the Department of Tourism, a team from Tourism Promotion Council would soon convene stakeholders meeting, eyeing to promote waterfalls tourism, which could be a major attraction for the visitors at Kookal.



