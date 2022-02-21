Kamal seeks cancellation of civic polls citing irregularities

Chennai :

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Sunday said that his party has given a complaint to the TN State Election Commission with evidence of election irregularities and now it would be reasonable to cancel the urban local body polls and hold re-elections.





“The ruling DMK and cash-rich AIADMK have made a mockery of electoral democracy. Money and gift items were distributed in all the wards. People living outside the ward were brought home offering money. Candidates (of other parties) were threatened and attacked during the campaign,” Kamal tweeted with images of his party office-bearer picketing outside the State Election Commission office at Koyambedu wearing black ribbon covering their eyes.





Pointing out that money was distributed at the polling booths on the election day, he said, the bogus votes were polled locking the gates of the booths. “The election officials could not prevent this act of burying democracy, ” he said, noting that money was even distributed to other party candidates who came to cast their votes. “Democracy has fallen victim to the Dravidian parties that seek to seize local body posts to indulge in corruption, ” he said.





Earlier, MNM office-bearers, candidates and cadre picketed the TNSEC office seeking suspension of counting until the complaints of rampant bogus voting on the urban local bodies polls are addressed.



