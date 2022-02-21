Covid-fatigue common among recovered: Doctor

Chennai :

While the pandemic cases have dropped in the State, those recovered have been complaining of COVID fatigue, finding it difficult to manage post-COVID symptoms and issues. Doctors highlight several important factors such as symptoms to be recognised and nutrition post-COVID.





A recent study, ‘Persistent fatigue following SARS-CoV-2 infection is common and independent of severity of initial infection’, by L Townsend reveals that nearly 69 per cent of those recovered reported persistent fatigue. Common signs and symptoms including shortness of breath, cough, muscle pain or headache, depression, or anxiety amongst others continue for a while.





The doctors at government hospitals with post-COVID clinics say not all patients have similar kinds of symptoms post-recovery. It is based on their physical health and the presence of other comorbidities, however, COVID-19 fatigue of different intensities is common.





“We are seeing a large number of patients unaware of the symptoms arising post-COVID, mainly shortness of breath and fatigue, other than lack of concentration and failure to do physical activities for a long time. It is important for these patients to follow the proper rehabilitation process and focus on the intake of healthy food and fluids to ensure that body recovers completely,” says Dr E Theranirajan, dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.





Doctors say that COVID-fatigue is a real problem that most people are unable to even identify which eventually delays and impacts full-term recovery. “One of the most common aftereffects is fatigue as well as lack of energy and focus that affects our daily lifestyle. The food that we consume directly affects the way that we feel and the way our bodies function. This is as true during an illness as it is in the recovery phase. One of the key factors to post COVID recovery and managing fatigue is to allow your body the time and right nourishment to heal and strengthen itself,” says Dr Jothydev Kesavadev, Chairman of Jothydev’s Diabetes Hospital and Research Center.





He adds that for those seeking to regain energy and stamina post convalescence, it is advisable to adopt smart, healthy and balanced eating habits complemented by requisite nutritional supplement intake rather than overeating. “Even after the virus is long gone, the body is still weak. A weak body is also fertile ground for future infections and diseases are given that immunity levels are low. Strengthening your body from the inside with the correct nutrition is vital to rebuilding your immunity shield,” he adds.







