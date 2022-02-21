Cases below 1K in State for 1st time in 3rd wave

Chennai :

The number of COVID-19 cases dropped below 1,000 for the first time after the third wave hit Tamil Nadu earlier this year. As many as 949 cases were reported in the State on Sunday, taking the total number in Tamil Nadu so far to 34,44,929.





The numbers remained below 1,000 last on December 30, 2021, when the cases stood at 890 and saw a surge to 1,155 on December 31, 2021. The numbers peaked to the highest of 30,744 cases on Jan 22, after which a slight decline was reported and is continuing for the past one month.





“The majority of the cases, of roughly about 97 per cent were reported to be Omicron as per the latest data. The vaccination helped in keeping the severity of the disease in check and the nature of the virus was also not so severe as per reports. However, the numbers have declined and we hope that the public continues to comply with COVID appropriate behaviour so that the cases continue to reduce. Though reports on subvariants are being surfaced, no official information on any other variant has been confirmed in the country from the Union Health Ministry or the Indian Council of Medical Research so far,” said Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan.





However, he added that the international scenario indicates few countries still witnessing a rise in cases. So it is important that the safety measures are followed until international health experts state no risk of the virus.





As many as 16 districts reported less than 10 cases in the State on Sunday. About 79,698 people were tested in the past 24 hours, and the TPR in the State is 1.3 per cent. The highest TPR was recorded in Coimbatore, 3.3 per cent; while Chennai reported 2.1 per cent.





As many as 15,938 active cases are present in Tamil Nadu, with the highest in Chennai at 2,987, followed by 2,375 active cases in Coimbatore. At least three deaths were reported on Sunday, taking the toll so far to 37,980.



