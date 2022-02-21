Two children drown in Thoothukudi

Madurai :

Two persons drowned in a kanmoi at Varthagareddipatti village in Thoothukudi district on Sunday. The victims were identified as M Asha Rani (17) of Pallivasal Street from the village and her neighour A Anandhakrishnan (8), sources said.





Thoothukudi SP S Jeyakumar said the police were aware of the incident at around 6 pm. One body was retrieved before his inspection and the other one by the Fire and Rescue services personnel.Six persons, including those two ill-fated children were taking bath in the kanmoi which had neck-deep water. While four others managed to escape, the two drowned, the SP said.



