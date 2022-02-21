2 men from J’khand die in boiler blast

Nagapattinam :

Two labourers from Jharkhand were killed and two others sustained injuries as a steam boiler exploded at a prawn farm near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district on Sunday, police said. The accident happened at a private prawn farm in Thoduvai village near Sirkazhi around 12 pm, they said.





The victims were identified as Arun Oran (25) and Baljeet Oran (21), who were both killed on the spot. Two other workers, Raghupathy (50) and Maridoss (45), both belonging to Thirumullaivasal village, sustained grievous injuries and have been admitted to Sirkazhi GH. Sirkazhi police have registered a case and further investigation is on.



