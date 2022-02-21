Wheel of TNSTC bus detaches in Kovai

One of the front wheels got detached and rolled away for nearly half a kilometer

Coimbatore :

As many as 47 passengers of a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus bound to Coimbatore from Tirunelveli escaped unhurt as one of the wheels of the bus got detached on the move on Sunday.





As the bus reached near Palladam, one of the front wheels got detached and rolled away for nearly half a kilometer before ramming into a stationary two-wheeler. Bus driver Kamaraj, who was shocked to find the wheel going separately, acted swiftly and brought the bus to a halt by applying hand brakes. The passengers heaved a sigh of relief as they escaped unhurt.



