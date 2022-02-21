140 kg ganja, car seized, 1arrested

Madurai :

As many as 140 kg of ganja was seized from an arrested peddler in Dindigul district on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Gunasekaran (37) of Anjukulipatti, sources said. Acting on a tip off, a special team made the seizure. The team formed by SP VR Srinivasan, intercepted a suspicious vehicle while intensifying vehicle checks at Sendurai.





The team found several bags stuffed with ganja inside the vehicle driven by Gunasekaran. Further investigations revealed that Gunasekaran peddled such large quantities of ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Dindigul. The team then seized the contraband and the car. Gunasekaran was produced before the Judicial Magistrate and remanded to custody, sources said.



