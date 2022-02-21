‘Walking on’ for blood donations

Madurai :

A blood awareness campaigner reached Tirunelveli by walk on Sunday with a mission to raise awareness about the need for blood donation. Kiran Verma started his 21,000 km walk for blood donation awareness from Thiruvananthapuram on December 28, 2021.





The 37-year-old campaigner said his could be the longest blood awareness campaign ever by an individual in the world, which would run for more than two years. The mission for the walk is to spread awareness about blood donation among people so that “nobody should die waiting for blood in India after December 31, 2025,” Verma, a Delhi-based social activist said. Over the last two years, blood donation was down due to COVID.



