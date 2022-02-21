2 boys drown in farm well near Tirukazhukundram

Chennai :

Two young boys aged 10 and 15, including one who had gone to visit his grandparents, drowned in a farm well in Chengalpattu district where they had gone to take bath on Sunday evening.





Officials said the deceased were identified as K Sukesan (10) of Melapattu village and P Ilango (15) of Thoraipakkam, who had come to his grandparents house in Tirukazhukundram for holidays.





On Sunday afternoon, the boys went to a farm well in the village to bathe. As they did not return home even after a long time, the family members began to worry and went in search of them. They were shocked to find their bodies floating in the well.





A team from Tirukazhukundram police station reached the spot and retrieved the bodies with the help of Fire and Rescue Services personnel and sent them for autopsy. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.