TN urban polls: Braille sheet not provided, says visually challenged man

Chennai :

A visually challenged assistant English professor on Saturday said election authorities did not provide people like him a Braille sheet containing information on candidates and symbols to enable them to make an independent choice.





While authorities said visually impaired people were helped and guided to make a choice inside the polling stations, the visually challenged person regretted non-compliance of Election Commission’s norms in this regard which ensure making a choice on their own.









Assistant Professor of English, K Raghuraman, Government Arts College for Men here, told PTI that no Braille sheets were provided to them to pick their choice symbols listed on the EVM.









“We hope that the authorities take steps to follow the Election Commission’s guidelines in the future at the least. If such guidelines are followed and Braille sheets are provided, we will be independent and we will also be able to get a first-hand experience in voting without any one else’s support,” he said.