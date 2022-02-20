Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam benefits 50 lakh people, says Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that more than 50 lakh people have been benefitted from Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam in the State. He added that under the scheme, home-based facilities such as medicines and basic check-up for 5 types of ailments such as high blood pressure, diabetes, palliative care, physiotherapy and kidney self-dialysis bags have been provided.





He said that Chief Minister M K Stalin will visit the houses of beneficiaries in Chitlapakkam and provide them medicines as the beneficiary numbers reach 50 lakh on Wednesday. "The number of people coming to government hospitals for these diseases was less and the prevalence is more. However, with the help of this scheme, the treatment is being provided at their doorstep," he said.





He also said that Innuyir Kappom Thittam-Nammai Kakkum 48 has benefitted more than 20,000 people under the scheme. Chief Minister will also meet the 20,000th beneficiary in the event to be held in Chitalapakkam. "The medical scheme provides financial assistance of up to Rs. 1 lakh for hospitalization within 48 hours of any road accident victim at about 640 hospitals within the State. As many as 1,303 ambulances are in operation with the 108 ambulance service provider and as announced as part of the budget, 188 ambulances equipped with state-of-the-art life-saving facilities will be launched for the Innuyir Kappom Thittam scheme by the Chief Minister at the event," he added.





Talking about the local body elections, he said that the elections have been conducted very peacefully, while those connected with any kind of violence have been arrested as incidents of booth capturing in Besant Nagar were reported. He said that the opposition leaders were trying to exaggerate the incident and now everything is in control. He visited the newly placed statues of Tamil Nadu freedom fighters at Marina Beach.