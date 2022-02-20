CPM seeks arrest of 20 Chidambaram temple priests for assaulting Dalit women

Chennai :

CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan wrote to DGP seeking arrest of 20 Dikshitars at Chidambaram Natarajar temple who were booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly assaulting a Dalit woman.





In a letter, he said that Jayasheela, a Dalit woman, who went to offer prayer on Feb 13 was abused by Dikshitars using her caste name and physically pushed her down. “It is a blatant incident of untouchability, ” he said. He noted that the police has registered cases under various sections.





“Even six days after the filing of the cases, no one was arrested. All are equal in front of the law. But the police officials are complicit to allow the accused to get advance bail from the court. I would like to point out that it is an illegal attempt to let the culprits escape, ” he said.