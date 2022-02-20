Nassar lauds Commissioner’s bold action in retrieving govt properties in Thanjavur

Thiruchirapalli :

Impressed by the bold steps initiating to retrieve government properties, the actor Nassar who came to Thanjavur, lauded the City Corporation Commissioner on Saturday.





Nassar was in Thanjavur to shoot the second part of Methagu, a biography of LTTE chief Velupillai Prabakaran for the past two days.





During the break in the shooting, the actor, Nassar, came to the Corporation Office on Saturday and met the Commissioner Saravana Kumar and presented a book to him. Subsequently, he lauded the actions of the Commissioner in retrieving the government properties and urged him to carry forward the initiations.





“He is very bold and initiates stern action against anyone irrespective of the political party. Recently, he had taken possession of an iconic building worth Rs 100 crore from the hands of a person who has a strong political background.