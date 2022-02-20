Tension prevails at Pondy Assembly as students came to apprise N Rangaswamy

Puducherry :

Tension prevailed at the Legislative assembly here for some time on Saturday due to an altercation between police and the students of Government Ambedkar Law college. Tension erupted when the students came to the Assembly to meet Chief Minister N Rangaswamy to apprise their grievances and the police attempted to remove them.





The students reached the assembly at 0900 hours itself and the Chief Minister was not available. As they waited there, police tried to remove the students resulting in an altercation between them. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister reached the assembly and on noticing the students, he asked the police to allow them inside.





The students lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister that they have classes only for half-a-day due to the non-availability of professors and there is no transport facility and basic amenities at the college.





Hearing grievances, Rangaswamy informed them that as the government will have to approach the UPSC for appointment of Professors, steps would be taken to appoint professors on ad-hoc basis.