Modi pays tributes to Tamil scholar U Ve Swaminatha Iyer on birth anniversary

Chennai :

தமிழ் தாத்தா உ. வே. சாமிநாத அய்யரின் பிறந்தநாளை முன்னிட்டு அவரை நினைவு கூர்கிறேன். தமிழ் கலாச்சாரம் மற்றும் மொழிக்காக அவர் ஆற்றிய அரும்பணிக்காக போற்றப்படுபவர், சங்க கால இலக்கியங்களை மக்களிடம் கொண்டு சேர்த்ததுடன் உன்னதமான பாரம்பரியத்தை கட்டிக்காக்க பங்களிப்பு செய்தவர். — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2022





Remembering ‘Tamil Thatha’ U. Ve. Swaminatha Iyer on his birth anniversary. Admired for his contribution to Tamil culture and language, he popularised works from the Sangam era and helped conserve precious heritage. Urging more youngsters to read his rich works. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2022



