Sun, Feb 20, 2022

Modi pays tributes to Tamil scholar U Ve Swaminatha Iyer on birth anniversary

Published: Feb 20,202207:34 AM

“Remembering ‘Tamil Thatha’ U Ve Swaminatha Iyer on his birth anniversary. “Admired for his contribution to Tamil culture and language, he popularised works from the Sangam era and helped conserve precious heritage,” Modi said in a tweet. “Urging more youngsters to read his rich works,” the Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
Chennai:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Tamil scholar U Ve Swaminatha Iyer on his birth anniversary, saying he popularised works from the Sangam era and helped conserve precious heritage. 


