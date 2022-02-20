Passengers protest over lack of bus to Valparai on polling day

People stage road blockade in Pollachi seeking better bus service to Valparai on election day

Coimbatore :

Passengers staged a road blockade in Pollachi bus terminus on Saturday morning, upset over lack of buses to Valparai on the election day.





The public claimed that not a single bus was operated for around four hours from Pollachi bus terminus, although the services were scheduled to commence from 4 am.





After a long wait, more than 100 passengers staged a sit-in protest in front of the busy terminal at around 7am. Police convinced them to withdraw the protest and two buses were arranged for the hills.





Thereafter, no buses were operated to Valparai for a long time despite heavy crowds waiting to reach Valparai. Infuriated over the delay, the passengers resorted to another round of protest.





They however withdrew the protest after police assured to resolve the issue.





A large number of people employed in Coimbatore and Tirupur were returning to the hills to exercise their franchise on Saturday, which was declared a holiday.