Tamil Nadu farmers flay Kerala Governor’s announcement on new dam

Thiruchirapalli :

Farmers from the Cauvery Delta region along with their counterparts in Southern districts have decided to stage a series of protests on February 21 against the Kerala Governor’s announcement regarding the construction of a new bridge at Mullaiperiyar.





Speaking to reporters, PR Pandian, president of Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations, said that Kerala Governor Mohammed Arif Khan in his address to the Assembly of that state announced that the state government would construct a new bridge across Mullaiperiyar and will never allow water to be stored beyond 136 feet at the present dam.





“We condemn the Governor for his statement which is opposed to the Constitutional law and hinder the public harmony besides affecting the relationship with the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu,” Pandian said.





He also said that the Governor’s address is against the court verdict.





“This can be termed as the contempt of court and has forced farmers from Tamil Nadu to stage a series of protests against Kerala,” he said.





Pandian also demanded the Governor to withdraw his announcement, otherwise farmers would stage a protest in Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, and Virudhunagar on February 21. “We have also planned to block the vehicle on arterial roads”, he said.