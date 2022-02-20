First-time voters not in teens, but these gypsies are not complaining

Madurai :

Most of them have crossed 50 or 60, but were getting a real-time experience of democracy for the first time. But they cannot be complaining, for it’s not just the electors’ voter ID cards, they never have had income certificates or community certificates for their children’s education or even ration cards.





After a gap of 40 years or more, a lot from the gypsy community in Thoothukudi proudly marched to their polling booth to make themselves counted in the elections to Urban Local Bodies.





With the newly-acclaimed social status, as many as 52 gypsies, who lived nomadic lifestyles in tents in Thoothukudi, got themselves inked at a booth in Polpettai on Saturday.





“Even though we (gypsies) are aged, we are first-time voters. For us, it’s like being recognised like other ‘noble’ lot in society. We are happy that the government has given us this opportunity. Hope it will soon offer us permanent housing also,” said one among them.









Gypsies at a polling booth in Thoothukudi





Thoothukudi Collector and District Election Officer K Senthil Raj, when contacted, said these ‘new voters’ had been living a nomadic life near Thoothukudi new bus stand for long years. They are from ward 20 of Thoothukudi Corporation.





Four months ago, the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu advised us to take a census of the marginalised community and several from the gypsy community were identified in the district.





Over 50 from this community were initially provided with Aadhaar cards and ration cards, Besides, old-age pension was arranged for 12 persons and assistance was extended to four physically challenged under this special drive.





In the neighbouring Tirunelveli district also, several gypsy families evinced keen interest to take part in the poll process after getting the opportunity for the first time in their life, according to Collector V Vishnu. Sources said as many as 168 gypsies from 96 families from parts of Valliyur took part in the democratic process.