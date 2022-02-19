Urban local body elections held peacefully: DGP Silenthra Babu

Chennai :

Voting for 648 urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu, including 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 municipalities, was held from 7 am to 5 pm today. Corona victims were allowed to vote from 5 to 6 p.m.





Sealed voting machines were taken to the counting centers with heavy security.









The urban local government elections in Tamil Nadu were held peacefully, said DGP Silenthra Babu. He added, “Violence was avoided in a few places as minor problems were quickly rectified and extra security was provided at tense polling stations. Appropriate legal action is being taken in some cases, ”the DGP said.