TN local body polls: Voter turnout at 41pc till 5pm, less than 2011

Chennai :

According to Chennai Corporation and district election commission data, only around 41.68 per cent votes were polled till 5 pm on Saturday. Of the total 61,73,112 voters in the city, only 25,73,241 voters cast their votes.





As per the data, 43.49 per cent of 30,49,532 male voters have voted while only 39.94 per cent of total 31,21,951 female voters have voted.





In 2011 urban local body election, when the city had its first local body polls after the expansion, as many as 24,06,819 voters had cast their votes, which was 53.67 per cent polling. In 2011, the city had only 44,84,057 voters, which is around 17 lakh lesser voters than the number of voters this election. However, almost same number of voters have voted in both the polls, which are a decade apart.





Polling percentage is expected to increase slightly once the final figures are released as voters at some polling booths were waiting with tokens after 5 pm. On the other hand, less than 100 voters, who are infected with COVID-19, had voted in the specified time between 5 pm and 6 pm. As of Saturday morning, the city had close 4,000 COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 patients were allowed to vote by wearing PPE kit and several voters informed polling officials that they have decided not to vote.





In Besant Nagar, a gang stormed into a polling booth and damaged EVM. Also, tension prevailed in a polling booth Thiruvanmiyur after a political party cadre allegedly distributed cash to voters.











