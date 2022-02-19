Completion of Urban Local Elections: Sealing of Voting Machines

With the completion of the urban local elections, the voting machines were sealed

Chennai :

Voting for 648 urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu, including 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 municipalities, began at 7 am today. For this 30 thousand 735 polling stations were set up across the state.





People lined up in long queues to cast their ballots as voting began at 7 a.m.





Various parties, including members of the public, political leaders and cinema celebrities lined up to cast their ballots. As the tumultuous urban local elections ended at 5 p.m ., corona patients cast their ballots from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Voting ended without a hitch, with general voters arriving before 5 a.m. being given tokens and allowed to vote.





The voting machines were sealed after the ballot was completed. Sealed voting machines are sent to the counting centers with heavy security. These counting centers are guarded by 5 layers of police. Votes cast in the election will be counted on the 22nd and the results will be announced.





As of 5 pm in Chennai, 41.68 per cent votes have been registered.