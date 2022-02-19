People protest as women asked to remove hijab to reveal identity in Tiruppur

Tiruppur :

A large number of Muslims gathered in protest after a polling staff in ward 17 in Dharapuram in Tirupur district asked a woman to remove her hijab to reveal her face to confirm the identity of the voter.





Polling was stopped for around half an hour due to the protest. As the news of the incident, a large number of Muslims turned up in protest in front of the polling station.





They alleged that 30 to 40 Muslim women had left without exercising their franchise.





“There was no issue since morning as everyone was allowed to vote with hijab in all the booths located in Muslim areas. It wouldn’t be an issue, if women polling staff seek removal of hijab to confirm identity, but party agents are not supposed to raise such demands,” one of the protesters is heard arguing with police in a video being circulated in the social media.





After talks by police, the protestors left the spot with an appeal to police to ensure such incidents are not repeated. An inquiry is underway into the incident.