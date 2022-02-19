Sat, Feb 19, 2022

Urban local elections: Kanchipuram youth who came to vote from the United States

Published: Feb 19,202204:00 PM by Online Desk

Various parties, including the public, political leaders and film personalities, have been queuing up to cast their votes.

Imtiaz Sharif casting his vote (Source: Thanthi TV)
Chennai:
In this situation, a young man from the United States has done his democratic duty for the urban local elections.

Imtiaz Sharif, a young man from Kanchipuram, came from the United States and cast his vote.

