Civic polls: Now 'Hijab row' in TN

Chennai :

When the Hijab clad woman voter turned up at a polling booth in suburban Melur to cast her vote in the urban civic polls, the BJP man objected saying she could not be identified.





An argument ensued and polling officials said she was identified on the basis of her voter card (EPIC) and her face was not covered. Agents of other parties including the DMK and AIADMK opposed the BJP agent's objection and said it had no ground. The BJP man argued with police personnel as well. Eventually, he was requested by authorities to leave the polling station and the woman voted and left the place.