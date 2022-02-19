Woman AIADMK cadre detained with Rs 5,000 following cash distribution allegations in Tiruvanmiyur

Chennai :

The incident happened around 8 am in front of a government school at the 179th ward. DMK men who noticed AIADMK cadre distributing cash along with booth slips alerted the election flying squad.





When the flying squad approached the cadre for checking, they reportedly fled the scene throwing the booth slips and cash.





The flying squad seized Rs 5,000 cash and secured a woman named Kala. She was handed over to Tiruvanmiyur police.





Police are interrogating her.