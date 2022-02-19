AIADMK will win the post of Mayor, all municipalities and town panchayats : SP Velumani

Chennai :

AIADMK whip SP Velumani exuded confidence that AIADMK will win the post of Mayor and all municipalities and town panchayats in the urban local body polls in Coimbatore. Addressing the media after casting his vote along with family members in a school in Sugunapuram, the AIADMK leader accused the DMK of involvement in irregularities out of fear of loss.





“After our protest on Thursday, the District Collector GS Sameeran has issued a statement asking outsiders to leave. But still outsiders continue to stay in different parts of Coimbatore. The DMK has planned to manipulate results and announce victory for its candidates even in wards, where AIADMK wins. Hence, election officials and police should maintain a keen watch in each and every ward,” he said.