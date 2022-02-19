TN ULB polls: Arappor's Jayaram Venkatesan boycotts voting, cites non-availabilty of NOTA

Chennai :

Arappor Iyakkam Jayaram Venkatesan registers not willing to vote protesting against non availability of Nota for local body polls. Section 71 of RPA act empowers voter to exercise unwilling to vote. As local bodies are fought on independent symbols in most of the rural areas with more ballot papers and less EVMs the nota option is avoided in civic polls.