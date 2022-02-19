TN ULB polls: CM Stalin, wife Durga Stalin to cast their votes in Teynampet

Chennai :

Chief minister M K Stalin and his family voted in SIET college in Teynampet. The CM convoy was stopped 200 metres away from the polling station. The C M walked down to the booth with his wife Durga Stalin. After waiting for a short while in the queue, Stalin exercised his democratic right.





"I have exercised my democratic right. All voters should vote as local bodies play an important role in development. Mahatma Gandhi had stressed the significance of local bodies," Stalin said. Reacting to tension at Coimbatore, the CM blamed the AIADMK leader S P Velumani for the tension strategically planned by AIADMK. There is no untoward incident and no need to deploy army for local body polls. The DMK will win all 21 municipal corporations, Stalin exuded confidence.





State ministers M Subramanian, Thangam Thennarasu, Masthaan, Mahesh Poiyyamozhi and Sekar Babu were among the early birds to vote. Tamil Nadu state election commissioner V Palani Kumar, Chennai corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and health secretary J Radhakrishnan also voted. Actor Vijay, actor Khusboo also voted in Chennai. BJP leaders H Raja and Nainar Nagendran expressed that the prospects for the BJP candidates were bright.