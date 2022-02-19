50-year-old driver run over by own truck in freak accident in Kovai

Coimbatore :

A 50-year-old truck driver died after being run over by his own truck which was halted at a petrol bunk in Coimbatore early on Friday.





The deceased identified as Suresh Babu was found dead near the wheels of the truck, whose engine was still running in Karumathampatti area. Police initially suspected it to be a case of murder.





However, the images in CCTVs nearby showed the truck began to move as Babu did not apply hand brake. Police said, Babu who was attending nature’s call nearby had found the truck moving and rushed to stop the vehicleup front and got crushed under the wheels.