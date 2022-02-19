Katpadi auto driver fills potholes on bridge to ease snarls on key stretch

Vellore :

An auto driver has filled numerous potholes on the Katpadi bridge near the Katpadi Railway Station voluntarily.





Talking to DT Next, driver Uthiran (30) said “I do this as I do not want my vehicle to suffer damage.” The bridge is the link which connects Vellore Corporation to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.





Sources said that though funds were sanctioned to repair it, work was only undertaken on the arches and support pillars whereas the road has many potholes which slows down the vehicles. “During peak hours, it creates congestion,” Uthiran said and wondered “though my work has been appreciated, I wonder why nobody is repairing it.”