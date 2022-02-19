One-year-old girl knocked down by harvester machine in Perambalur dies

Thiruchirapalli :

An one-year-old toddler who was playing in front of the house, died after a harvester machine hit the child in Perambalur on Friday.





S Yashika, daughter of Sathyaseelan from Veppanthattai in Perambalur was playing in front of her house on Friday morning. Suddenly, Anand (28) from the same area, who was driving a harvester machine lost control and hit the child in which she fell down unconscious.





Soon the parents and the public rushed the child to the Arumbavur PHC from where she was referred to Perambalur GH. However, the baby succumbed to injuries on the way to the GH. Arumbavur police registered a case.



