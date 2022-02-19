DVAC raids 3 officials for graft in LED lamps purchase in Dharmapuri

Coimbatore :

DVAC sleuths on Friday searched the houses of three Block Development Officers (BDOs) in Dharmapuri district in connection with corruption in purchase of LED high mast lamps.





Multiple teams carried out raids in the houses of M Anandan, A Madhalaimuthu and M Jayaraman, who have all served as BDO’s in Pappireddipatti panchayat union between 2016 and 2019.





They held the post of BDO successively at Pappireddipatti panchayat union between 2016 and 2019. The DVAC sleuths alleged that Anandan and Madhalaimuthu had appropriated 1.33 crore works without issuing tenders and favoured two private players. Jayaraman has been accused of covering up the fraud by clearing payment cheques.