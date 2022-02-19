Teacher arrested for abusing Class 12 girl in Tiruchy suspended

Thiruchirapalli :

Teacher arrested for abusing Class 12 girl in Tiruchy suspendedA teacher was arrested under Pocso Act on charges of attempting to misbehave with a Class 12 girl in the exam hall in Tiruchy on Thursday. He was suspended on Friday.





Sources said, B Murugesan (49), a resident of Uyyankondan Thirumalai in Tiruchy and who has been working as an English teacher at a government aided school in Inamkulathur was supervising the revision tests for Class 12 students. He reportedly attempted to misbehave with a girl by sitting close to her in the exam hall on Thursday.





The girl informed her parents about the teacher’s act. Her parents along with villagers besieged the school and demanded action against the teacher. On seeing the mob, Murugesan locked the school from inside and hid himself.





SP Sujit Kumar along with a team from Jeeyapuram police station rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesters. The SP conducted an inquiry in which it was confirmed that Murugesan attempted to misbehave with the girl. Following this, Jeeyapuram police inspector Sree Anupallavi registered a case under various sections, including Pocso Act and arrested Murugesan.





Further investigations revealed that Murugesan, who was working in the school for the past six years, was in the habit of misbehaving with students and recently the headmaster warned him to go on compulsory leave after one such incident.





On Friday, the Chief Educational Officer Balamurali issued a suspension order to Murugesan.