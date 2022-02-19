HR and CE to offer digital slides on temples features soon

Chennai :

To showcase the history and architecture of temples, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has decided to offer power point presentations for devotees to present the history and architecture of temples.





According to an order circulated within the department, details of all the temples is being uploaded in HR&CE website with the aid of technology under Integrated Temple Management Scheme and as part of the scheme the history, the architecture, the importance of the particular temple and important functions will be showcased in power point presentations.





Till now, the history and other details of the temples are present in temple inscriptions and stone tablets and after the implementation of the scheme, power point presentations will be showcased at the entrance of leading temples. Along with the development of the digital presentations virtual reality technology will be used for the benefit of devotees to display the details of the temples online.



