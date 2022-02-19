BJP, PMK complain of threat to candidates

Vellore :

BJP Vellore district chief V Dasarathan and PMK candidate for ward 51 in Vellore Corporation petitioned the Collector and police respectively alleging threat from ruling DMK.





Dasarathan on Friday in petitions to Vellore Collector Kumaravel Pandian and Vellore Corporation Commissioner Ashok Kumar demanded that all efforts be taken to ensure free and fair urban local body polls.





Accompanied by women’s wing secretary and former Vellore mayor Kathiyayini, he stated in the petition that BJP candidates contesting in various wards were being threatened by elements inimical to the election process while candidates and cadres had also revealed that many with criminal backgrounds were found to be staying at many lodges in Vellore town.





Meanwhile, PMK’s ward 51 candidate Babi Kathiravan (47) in a petition to police stated that DMK workers were threatening her against contesting and had threatened of bodily harm not only to herself but also to her supporters. Hence, she sought protection for both herself and her supporters. Bagayam station officials received her petition and handed over a CSR on Friday.