Oppn MLAs stage stir, held in Kovai

AIADMK leader SP Velumani being removed from Collector’s office by police in Coimbatore on Friday

Chennai :

AIADMK MLAs, including former minister and party whip SP Velumani were arrested for staging a sit-in protest at the Coimbatore Collector office on Friday accusing the Election Commission of being biased towards the ruling party.





The nine MLAs squatted in protest at the Collectorate premises demanding the conduct of polls in a free and fair manner. They condemned the district administration for failing to evict outsiders and regarding rampant distribution of gift items to voters with police protection.





Though outsiders should be evicted before polls, anti-social elements from Karur continue to stay in the district with an intention to involve in booth capturing activities on the polling day, they alleged.





“Violence broke out during the local body polls in Chennai in 2006. Hence, paramilitary forces should be deployed in Coimbatore on the polling day. Instead of acting upon complaints of cash and prize distributions, the AIADMK functionaries who raise those complaints are being booked,” said Velumani to reporters.





Further, Velumani said the polls should either be conducted in a free and fair manner or all the DMK candidates should be declared as winners. MLA Pollachi V Jayaraman condemned DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin for issuing threats to Velumani during his campaign speech in Coimbatore.





As the AIADMK MLAs’ refused to budge despite talks by Collector GS Sameeran, police forcibly carried away the MLAs, who lay on the floor and shouted slogans against the government.





Similarly, over 100 members of Makkal Needhi Maiam led by state vice president Thangavel staged a protest and petitioned the Collector to cancel the polls in Coimbatore alleging rampant distribution of gift items and cash to voters.