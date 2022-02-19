396 booths in Coimbatore district vulnerable, DGP informs Madras High Court

Coimbatore :

Director-General of Police of Friday informed the Madras High Court that the police had identified about 396 booths as vulnerable and critical in the Coimbatore district and proper protection have been provided in such locations.





Senior Counsel P Wilson appearing for the DGP made this submission before a division bench of Justice M Duraiswamy and TV Thamilselvi





The judges were hearing two writ petitions filed by AIADMK candidates seeking directions to deploy paramilitary forces to ensure free and fair elections.





Wilson submitted that 154 of 1,956 booths have been identified as critical and vulnerable and adequate strength has been provided.





“For Coimbatore city 24 patrols, 73 striking forces, 68 mobile patrols and 95 number mobile parties have been formed. One IGP, four SPs, two ADCs, 14 ACs/ DSPs, 46 Inspectors and 2,700 other rank cops have been deployed,” the senior counsel submitted.





He further informed that 24 patrols, 58 striking forces, 84 mobile patrols and 95 number mobile parties have been formed in the Coimbatore district.





The judge observed that the division bench could not pass any fresh orders citing the earlier orders of the first bench and disposed of the matter.